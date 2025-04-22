Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor’s Hammerfest LNG Plant on Maintenance Pause until July

The Hammerfest LNG plant (Photo: Helge Hansen / Equinor)
Equinor's Hammerfest LNG terminal, Europe's largest liquefied natural gas export facility, has gone offline for annual maintenance as planned, transparency data showed on Tuesday.

The maintenance outage at the Hammerfest plant, also known as Melkoeya LNG, started at 0400 GMT and is scheduled to last until July 10, according to the regulatory filing.

Equinor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Melkoeya LNG has the capacity to deliver about 6.5 billion cubic metres of gas per year, enough to supply about 6.5 million European homes, and accounts for roughly 5% of all Norwegian gas exports.

The plant at Melkoeya island receives gas from the Snoehvit field in the Barents Sea, some 143 km (89 miles) offshore. Its owners are Equinor, Petoro, TotalEnergies, Vaar Energi and Harbour Energy.


(Reuters - Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

