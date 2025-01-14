Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aker BP Bites Dust in North Sea

Deepsea Nordkapp rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
Deepsea Nordkapp rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Aker BP and its partner Concedo have drilled a dry well near the Bøyla field in the North Sea.

The well, 24/12-8 S or ‘Rumpetroll South’, is a follow-up to the discovery made in well 24/9-13 – ‘Rumpetroll’, in 2019.

Both wells are located in production license 869, where Aker BP is the operator with 80% working interest, and Concedo as partner with remaining 20%.

This production licence was awarded through awards in pre-defined areas (APA) 2016.

The well, which is the sixth in this production licence, was drilled by Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Nordkapp semi-submersible rig.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in Eocene reservoir rocks in the Balder Formation.

The well encountered the Balder Formation in a total of about 97 meters, 4 metres of which was sandstone with very good reservoir quality. A small quantity of non-producible gas was proven at the top of the reservoir, but the well is classified as dry.

The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Harbour Energy)

UK Fines CNOOC $150K for Breach of Venting Consent at...
The Deepsea Yantai rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Norway Greenlights DNO’s North Sea Drilling Campaign

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Wind: Opportunities in a Vibrant, Evolving Offshore Sector

Floating Wind: Opportunities i

Current News

Bibby Marine Inks Shipbuilding Contract for eCSOV with Spanish Shipyard

Bibby Marine Inks Shipbuilding

Yinson Production Scoops $1B Investment to Upscale FPSO Business

Yinson Production Scoops $1B I

NYK Launches Japan’s Offshore Wind Ship Management Firm

NYK Launches Japan’s Offshore

Aker BP Bites Dust in North Sea

Aker BP Bites Dust in North Se

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine