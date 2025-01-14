Aker BP Bites Dust in North Sea

Aker BP and its partner Concedo have drilled a dry well near the Bøyla field in the North Sea.

The well, 24/12-8 S or ‘Rumpetroll South’, is a follow-up to the discovery made in well 24/9-13 – ‘Rumpetroll’, in 2019.

Both wells are located in production license 869, where Aker BP is the operator with 80% working interest, and Concedo as partner with remaining 20%.

This production licence was awarded through awards in pre-defined areas (APA) 2016.

The well, which is the sixth in this production licence, was drilled by Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Nordkapp semi-submersible rig.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in Eocene reservoir rocks in the Balder Formation.

The well encountered the Balder Formation in a total of about 97 meters, 4 metres of which was sandstone with very good reservoir quality. A small quantity of non-producible gas was proven at the top of the reservoir, but the well is classified as dry.

The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.