Israeli Firm Hires Assistance to Advance Portuguese Wave Energy Project

(Credit: Eco Wave Power)
(Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Eco Wave Power has engaged Portuguese engineering firm MOQ Engineering to perform the final design and load calculations for its wave energy project in Portugal’s city of Porto.

The collaboration with MOQ will focus on delivering the final civil engineering design and detailed load calculations for the floaters, which are key components of Eco Wave Power’s wave energy conversion system.

These calculations and designs will be ensuring the safe and efficient installation of the floaters on the marine structure at the project site. This phase of work is scheduled for completion by February 2025.

With MOQ’s help, the planned 1 MW project for a targeted launch during 2026, according to Eco Wave Power.

The project is a part of a 20 MW Concession Agreement entered into with Administração dos Portos do Douro, Leixões e Viana do Castelo (APDL), which is located in Porto.

It will feature Eco Wave Power’s proprietary wave energy technology and includes a first-of-its-kind underwater wave energy museum and education center, set to be housed the room underneath the breakwater where the company’s energy conversion equipment will be installed.

“This project reflects our commitment to leveraging advanced technologies like building information modelling (BIM) and parametric design to optimize results while contributing to Portugal’s ambitious renewable energy goals. We are excited to play a part in showcasing the potential of wave energy as a reliable, sustainable power source and to help pave the way for global adoption of this groundbreaking technology,” said Manuel Cardoso, Partner of MOQ Engineering.

