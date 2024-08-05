Eco Wave Power Puts Development of MW-Scale Wave Energy Project in Motion

Swedish-Israeli company Eco Wave Power has held an official kick-off for the development of 1 MW wave energy project in Portugal.

Eco Wave Power’s engineering team and the company’s CEO Inna Braverman have held an official site-visit with APDL (Administração dos Portos do Douro, Leixões e Viana do Castelo), and other relevant stakeholders for the official kickoff of the its first MW-scale wave energy project, to be located in the city of Porto in Portugal.

The tour included the visit to the breakwater and the room underneath the breakwater, where Eco Wave Power’s energy conversion equipment will be installed, and later opened to the public, as a first of its kind wave energy museum and education center.

During the site visit, Eco Wave Power’s team met with local subcontractors and manufacturers, to choose the preferred entities that will take part in the execution of this innovative project.

The first MW project is being executed in line with a 20MW Concession Agreement entered into with APDL and is planned to be followed by a gradual expansion to the whole 20MW of installed capacity.

In March 2024, the company received the final approval necessary for the commencement of the construction works of its first commercial-size project in Porto (TURH license) from APDL Port Authority, and issued a performance bond to APDL, meant to solidify the company’s commitment for the construction of the first commercial wave energy project within a two-year period.

“We believe that this will be the first wave energy project in the world to show significant energy production from the power of the waves. I truly believe that this revolutionary project will position Eco Wave Power as a leading wave energy developer and serve as a significant milestone towards the commercialization of our wave energy technology globally,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Wave Power.