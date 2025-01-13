Galp Names CEO Team Following Silva’s Resignation

Galp has appointed two members of its board as interim Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) following the resignation of Filipe Silva.

Galp’s Board of Directors unanimously appointed its board members Maria João Carioca (CFO) and João Diogo Marques da Silva (EVP Commercial) as interim co-Chairmans of the Executive Committee (CEO), accumulating both functions.

Georgios Papadimitriou, Ronald Doesburg and Rodrigo Vilanova will continue in the Executive Committee with the same responsibilities.

In addition, Galp informs on the co-optation of Nuno Holbech Bastos, former Director of Galp’s Strategy and M&A division, as member of the Board of Directors and member of the Executive Committee, which will be submitted for ratification by the shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting.

At the Board level, Nuno Holbech Bastos will oversee the upstream division.

"Maria João's professional seniority and solid financial acumen, combined with João Diogo's deep integration into our business culture and decades of dedicated service, create a balanced and powerful partnership. I am confident that this co-leadership will drive our company forward whilst maintaining a well-defined strategic path”, said Paula Amorim, Chairman of the Board of Galp.

To remind, Galp’s former CEO Filipe Silva resigned earlier in January following reports of an alleged personal relationship between Silva and a company manager, which has been kept secret, and could potentially lead to conflicts of interest in the company.