Galp’s CEO Filipe Silva Steps Down

Portuguese oil company Galp has informed its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Filipe Silva resigned from the position, following alleged relationship probe.

The CEO, who also held the position of Vice-President of the Board of Directors at Gulp, cited ‘family reasons’ as the grounds for his resignation.

The news follows reports of an anonymous complaint about an alleged personal relationship between Silva and a company manager, which has been kept secret, and could potentially lead to conflicts of interest in the company.

The resignation will have immediate effects and Galp will announce the new executive leadership in the coming days, the company said.

“I would like to emphasize the contribution Filipe has made to the Company over the last 12 years, a period during which his dedication was important for Galp's growth.

“Galp's Executive Committee remains in the hands of a highly qualified team, that will ensure the execution and implementation of the company's strategy,” said Paula Amorim, Chairman of Galp's Board of Directors.