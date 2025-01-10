Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Portugal Selects Four Offshore Wind Farm Sites Ahead of Auction

© Chirapriya / Adobe Stock
© Chirapriya / Adobe Stock

Portugal's government has approved four areas in the Atlantic Ocean where offshore wind farms can be installed, moving a step closer to launching the first licensing auction of offshore capacity, which it plans this year.

Two of the areas are off the coast of Viana do Castelo in northern Portugal, one near the port of Leixoes also in the north, and another off Figueira da Foz in the central region.

These areas "have the best natural conditions for the installation of parks for the production of ocean-based energy", the government said in a statement late on Thursday.

"(They) will allow to meet the government's target of installing a capacity of 2 GW by 2030 ... contributing to national energy independence," it said.

The government wants to launch the first auction of licences to build offshore wind farms this year, but has yet to decide the exact timing, total capacity on offer and other conditions.

Portugal already has a small, 25 MW floating wind project off Viana do Castelo that is owned by Ocean Winds, a joint venture between Portugal's main utility EDP EDP.LS and French company Engie ENGIE.PA.

A number of other utilities have shown potential interest in the auction, including Germany's BayWa, the Irish-Spanish consortium IberBlue Wind, fund manager Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, and a joint venture between Portugal's Galp and France's TotalEnergies.

The floating wind farms will be installed in deep waters where winds are stronger and more continuous, allowing the generation of more power than those fixed to the seabed near to shore or those on land.


(Reuters - Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind Floating Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: NextGeo)

NextGeo Scoops $27.8M for North Sea Offshore Wind Surveys
Boreas vessel (Credit: Van Oord)

Van Oord Takes Delivery of Giant Offshore Installation...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Offshore Wind Report: What You’ll Find Inside

Floating Offshore Wind Report:

Current News

Portugal Selects Four Offshore Wind Farm Sites Ahead of Auction

Portugal Selects Four Offshore

Technical Issue Shuts Down BP’s Caspian Sea Gas Platform

Technical Issue Shuts Down BP’

Kazakhstan Orders Kashagan Oil Field Operator to Pay $6.6M Fine

Kazakhstan Orders Kashagan Oil

NextGeo Scoops $27.8M for North Sea Offshore Wind Surveys

NextGeo Scoops $27.8M for Nort

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine