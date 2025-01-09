Prosafe’s Safe Zephyrus Accommodation Rig to Stay Offshore Brazil

Offshore accommodation rig provider Prosafe has signed a contract extension with Petrobras for the provision of the Safe Zephyrus semi-submersible vessel for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil.

The original 650-day firm period was due to complete in February 2025, but has been extended by 954 days, bringing in $109.7 million to Prosafe.

The extension will keep the Safe Zephyrus in operations into September 2027 with an increase in the fuel allowance from 20 m3 to 25 m3 per day through the extension.

Built in 2016, the Safe Zephyrus is a DP3 semi-submersible accommodation rig, with beds for 450 people in single-man cabins.

“The Safe Zephyrus has been performing extremely well for Petrobras, serving its role supporting safety and maintenance within the important Buzios business unit offshore Brazil.

“This significant extension emphasizes the continued and increasing demand for high specification units in the region where Prosafe is well placed to increase its market share,” said Terje Askvig, CEO of Prosafe.