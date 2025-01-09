Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Prosafe’s Safe Zephyrus Accommodation Rig to Stay Offshore Brazil

Safe Zaphyrus (Credit: Prosafe)
Safe Zaphyrus (Credit: Prosafe)

Offshore accommodation rig provider Prosafe has signed a contract extension with Petrobras for the provision of the Safe Zephyrus semi-submersible vessel for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil.

The original 650-day firm period was due to complete in February 2025, but has been extended by 954 days, bringing in $109.7 million to Prosafe.

The extension will keep the Safe Zephyrus in operations into September 2027 with an increase in the fuel allowance from 20 m3 to 25 m3 per day through the extension.

Built in 2016, the Safe Zephyrus is a DP3 semi-submersible accommodation rig, with beds for 450 people in single-man cabins.

“The Safe Zephyrus has been performing extremely well for Petrobras, serving its role supporting safety and maintenance within the important Buzios business unit offshore Brazil.

“This significant extension emphasizes the continued and increasing demand for high specification units in the region where Prosafe is well placed to increase its market share,” said Terje Askvig, CEO of Prosafe.

Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

West Jupiter drillship (Credit: Seadrill)

Petrobras Hires Seadrill’s Drillship Pair for Brazil Ops
DS Carolina drillship (Credit: Ventura Offshore)

Petrobras Hires Ventura Offshore’s Drillship for Work Off...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Offshore Wind Report: What You’ll Find Inside

Floating Offshore Wind Report:

Current News

Equinor Hires Subsea7 for Work Offshore Norway

Equinor Hires Subsea7 for Work

Audubon Report Outlines Steps for Finding Offshore Wind and Birds Balance in US

Audubon Report Outlines Steps

Prosafe’s Safe Zephyrus Accommodation Rig to Stay Offshore Brazil

Prosafe’s Safe Zephyrus Accomm

Denmark Invites Bids for Offshore CO2 Exploration and Storage Licenses

Denmark Invites Bids for Offsh

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine