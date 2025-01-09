Abu Dhabi's NMDC Group Gets $1.1B Subsea Gas Pipeline Job in Taiwan

Abu Dhabi-based integrated energy and marine services, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm NMDC Group has secured a major contract from Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) to design and install offshore gas pipelines in Taiwan.

NMDC Group, through its subsidiaries NMDC Dredging and Marine and NMDC Energy, will be responsible for the design, construction, and installation of offshore pipelines at depths ranging from 10 meters to 55 meters.

These pipelines will extend between the cities of Taichung and Tongxiao on Taiwan's western coast.

The scope of work includes connecting the pipeline from the shoreline to the offshore area, covering a distance of approximately 1,000 meters between the offshore section and the point where the pipeline reaches the land.

Additionally, the project involves dredging works of approximately 6 million cubic meters, demonstrating the group's capability to handle large-scale projects.

This success is attributed to the group's integrated and multidisciplinary approach to managing and

NMDC Group is the first company based in the Middle East to execute a project in the oil and gas and marine industries industry of this magnitude in Taiwan.

This significant project, valued at $1.136 billion, strengthens NMDC Group's and its subsidiaries' presence in Taiwan and supports the group's expansion strategy in Asia.

“The project will significantly contribute to the group's revenue growth and reinforce its position as a leader in mega-projects within and beyond the United Arab Emirates, reaffirming the group's commitment to its strategic vision of achieving a globally leading position in the energy and marine engineering sectors,” NMDC Group said.