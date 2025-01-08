KCA Deutag Lands $16M Drilling Services Extensions in North Sea

Oil and gas drilling services company KCA Deutag has secured contract extensions for its drilling services in the U.K. North Sea, worth $16 million.

KCA Deutag said its offshore business pocketed multi-million-dollar contract extensions in the U.K. with drilling operators, which have not been named.

The news comes as part of a KCA Deutag’s wider announcement which states the company secured a total of $513 million in offshore and land drilling contracts. In land drilling segment, KCA Deutag won extensions in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Congo and Colombia as well as a new contract in Iraq, valued in total at $497 million which amounts to over 35 rig years of additional work.

"We are proud of and grateful to all our country teams. These recent contract wins and extensions highlight their dedication to excellence and the delivery of safe and effective operations.

“We look forward to joining H&P in 2025, combining the strengths of our people together with our geographical footprint, to create an organisation with an unrivalled global network, service capability and technology offering,” said Simon Drew, president of land at KCA Deutag.