Glamox Unveils Wildlife-Friendly Marine Lights

Lighting solutions specialist Glamox has launched new wildlife and turtle-friendly versions of some of its most popular LED marine luminaires.

The new amber-coloured lights, for use on the exterior of vessels and onshore coastal facilities, are designed to limit the impact of lighting on nesting turtles and their hatchlings.

Growing environmental awareness and guidance from authorities have seen the emergence of a market for amber turtle-friendly lighting, particularly in Asia and Australasia. Glamox has already sold some of its new lights for vessels working off coastal waters in Australia.

“There is growing awareness of the need to preserve night skies and protect wildlife. We know that long-wavelength light, such as amber-coloured light, is less disruptive to wildlife and turtles than blue-white light. This is because moonlight is relied upon to guide the turtle hatchlings towards the safety of the sea.

“We’ve taken a few of our best-selling LED marine lights and made amber light versions at a wavelength of around 600 nanometres, which is ideal for turtles. The lights are designed for the exterior of vessels and coastal facilities and include our MIR G2 and MAX G2 explosion-proof luminaires.

“We also have LED Kits which allow customers to keep the housing of their existing luminaire and upgrade their lights to be wildlife and turtle friendly,” said Marlon Iversen, Product Manager for Exterior Lighting at the Marine, Offshore & Wind Division of Glamox.