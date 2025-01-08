Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway Greenlights DNO’s North Sea Drilling Campaign

The Deepsea Yantai rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
The Deepsea Yantai rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

DNO Norge has secured a permit from the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) to drill an exploration well in the North Sea.

DNO Norge, and its partners Aker BP, Japex Norge, and Concedo, will use Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Yantai semi-submersible rig to drill a 35/10-15 S wildcat well in production license 1182 S.

The Deepsea Yantai rig is a harsh environment drilling rig able to operate at - 22℃.

The rig can operate at a water depth of up to 500 meters and drill wells down to a depth of 8000 meters.

It is owned by CIMC Raffles and managed by Odfjell Drilling.

DNO Norge operates the license with 40% percent, while Aker BP has a 30% stake, with Japex Norge and Concedo each holding 15%.

Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© bomboman / Adobe Stock

KCA Deutag Lands $16M Drilling Services Extensions in...
Deepsea Nordkapp rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Aker BP Set for Drilling Ops in Norwegian Sea

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Offshore Wind Report: What You’ll Find Inside

Floating Offshore Wind Report:

Current News

Kongsberg Discovery Acquires Naxys Technologies

Kongsberg Discovery Acquires N

Shell Comes Up Dry Offshore Namibia

Shell Comes Up Dry Offshore Na

Alaska sues Biden Administration over ANWR Leases

Alaska sues Biden Administrati

EIA: Cushing Crude Stocks fall to Decade-low levels

EIA: Cushing Crude Stocks fall

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine