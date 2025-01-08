Norway Greenlights DNO’s North Sea Drilling Campaign

DNO Norge has secured a permit from the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) to drill an exploration well in the North Sea.

DNO Norge, and its partners Aker BP, Japex Norge, and Concedo, will use Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Yantai semi-submersible rig to drill a 35/10-15 S wildcat well in production license 1182 S.

The Deepsea Yantai rig is a harsh environment drilling rig able to operate at - 22℃.

The rig can operate at a water depth of up to 500 meters and drill wells down to a depth of 8000 meters.

It is owned by CIMC Raffles and managed by Odfjell Drilling.

DNO Norge operates the license with 40% percent, while Aker BP has a 30% stake, with Japex Norge and Concedo each holding 15%.