Wildcat Well in Norwegian Sea Fails to Deliver for Aker BP

Aker BP and its partners have completed drilling on the Kongeørn prospect in the Norwegian Sea without making a discovery as the wildcat well proved to be dry.

Wildcat well 6507/2-8 is situated in production license 942, which was part of the Awards in predefined areas (APA) 2017, awarded in March 2018.

The well was the second well in this production license, and following the drilling operation, it has been classified as dry.

The wildcat well was drilled using the Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Nordkapp semi-submersible drilling rig.

The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

Aker BP is the operator of the license 942, with 30% stake, with partners Equinor and ORLEN Upstream Norway holding 30% and 40% working interests, respectively.