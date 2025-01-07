Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Senegal's Sangomar Oil and Gas Field Beats Output Target

FPSO Léopold Sédar Senghor (Credit: Seatrium)
Senegal's Sangomar offshore oil and gas field raised its output of crude to 16.9 million barrels in 2024, exceeding its initial target of 11.7 million, the West African country's energy ministry said on Tuesday.

Discovered 10 years ago about 100 km (62 miles) south of the capital Dakar, Sangomar is expected to produce about 100,000 barrels per day (bpd).

A floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel for the project operated by Woodside Energy arrived last year.

In a statement published on X, the ministry said that all wells had been brought online by end-2024 with a view to achieving the targeted output of 100,000 bpd.

It said Sangomar's output in December reached 2.96 million barrels of crude oil including three cargoes totalling 2.94 million barrels which were exported.


(Reuters - Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

Industry News Activity Production Africa Oil and Gas FPSOs

