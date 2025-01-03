PSE $15B Investment Plan includes Offshore Wind

Polish power-grid operator PSE said on Thursday its transmission network development plan for 2025-2034 assumes investment of more than $15.4 billion by 2034.

The comprehensive plan will enable a significant increase in potential for new renewable energy sources. "It will allow, among other things, to deliver up to approximately 18 GW of power from offshore wind farms, approximately 45 GW from photovoltaic power plants and over 19 GW from wind farms," it said.

"Together with the production potential of other types of renewable energy sources, this means the possibility of producing approximately 160 TWh of renewable energy per year in a 10-year horizon."

(Reuters)