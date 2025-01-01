McDermott Opens Technology Center in Dubai

McDermott has opened a welding and technology center of excellence at the Oilfields Supply Center in Dubai's Jebel Ali Freezone. It encompasses over 4,100 square meters of office and workshop space and capacity for 250 personnel.

The new premises will streamline McDermott's global pipeline development and qualification expertise to provide a purpose built, single point of execution for customer and project-focused activities.

The center will deliver the full suite of welding, pipeline coating, non-destructive testing, equipment management, production simulation and targeted research and development initiatives. It will also offer innovative technical solutions for McDermott's global pipeline projects using vessel simulation capabilities. This includes a full S-Lay line up and firing line simulation area and a J-Lay rotating table for vertical pipelay. This technology enables remote intervention of McDermott's pipelay vessel fleet and can also be used to simulate environments for training purposes to increase safety and realize efficiencies.



