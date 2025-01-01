Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

McDermott Opens Technology Center in Dubai

Source: McDermott
Source: McDermott

McDermott has opened a welding and technology center of excellence at the Oilfields Supply Center in Dubai's Jebel Ali Freezone. It encompasses over 4,100 square meters of office and workshop space and capacity for 250 personnel.

The new premises will streamline McDermott's global pipeline development and qualification expertise to provide a purpose built, single point of execution for customer and project-focused activities.

The center will deliver the full suite of welding, pipeline coating, non-destructive testing, equipment management, production simulation and targeted research and development initiatives. It will also offer innovative technical solutions for McDermott's global pipeline projects using vessel simulation capabilities. This includes a full S-Lay line up and firing line simulation area and a J-Lay rotating table for vertical pipelay. This technology enables remote intervention of McDermott's pipelay vessel fleet and can also be used to simulate environments for training purposes to increase safety and realize efficiencies.

Offshore Pipelines Pipeline Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Castorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem’s Castorone Vessel on Its Way to Türkiye’s Largest...
(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Takes Over Equinor’s Pipeline Repairs Contract...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Offshore Wind: Creating a Vibrant Job Market

Floating Offshore Wind: Creati

Current News

US NatGas up as LNG feedgas rises, Frigid Temps Forecast

US NatGas up as LNG feedgas ri

Compressor Failure Shuts Down Equinor's Hammerfest LNG Plant

Compressor Failure Shuts Down

Equinor Reaches Financial Close for Empire Wind 1 Offshore Wind Project

Equinor Reaches Financial Clos

Vantage, TotalEnergies Launch JV Set to Acquire Tungsten Explorer Drillship

Vantage, TotalEnergies Launch

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine