Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Brava Energia Concludes Stake Buy in Three Campos Basin Fields from QatarEnergy

(Credit: Brava Energia)
(Credit: Brava Energia)

Brazilian oil and gas firm Brava Energia has concluded the acquisition of the 23% stake held by QatarEnergy Brasil in the Abalone, Ostra and Argonauta oil fields, which form the Parque das Conchas in the Campos Basin.

The transaction value, disregarding adjustments, is $150 million.

Parque das Conchas is operated by Shell, which holds a 50% stake, and ONGC is a partner in the asset with the remaining 27%.

The concession contracts are valid until 2032, with the possibility of extension.

In the period between January and November 2024, the average production was approximately 27 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, with 6.2 thousand boe/day corresponding to the stake acquired by Brava.

It is worth noting that the oil produced at Parque das Conchas has similar characteristics to the other oils in the assets of the Brava Energia’s offshore portfolio, which may represent possible logistical and commercial synergies.

Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater to Proceed with 4D Survey for Petrobras in...
© namning / Adobe Stock

Shell to Seek Suriname’s Approval for Four-Well Offshore...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Offshore Wind: Creating a Vibrant Job Market

Floating Offshore Wind: Creati

Current News

Russia Scales Down Gas Flow to Europe via Ukraine Day Before Deal Ends

Russia Scales Down Gas Flow to

Vantage Drilling Names New COO

Vantage Drilling Names New COO

Noble’s Semi-Sub Rig Gets Multi-Well Drilling Job off Suriname

Noble’s Semi-Sub Rig Gets Mult

Brava Energia Concludes Stake Buy in Three Campos Basin Fields from QatarEnergy

Brava Energia Concludes Stake

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine