JERA-Led Consortium to Develop Japan’s 615MW Offshore Wind Project

JERA-led consortium, which also includes Green Power Investment and Tohoku Electric Power, have been granted operatorship of a planned 615 MW offshore wind project in Japan.

The project is located in the Sea of Japan offshore Aomori Prefecture, and is expected to begin operations in June 2030.

According to project’s description, it will feature 41 Siemens Gamesa SG-DD236 offshore wind turbines, each rated at 15 MW.

Japanese authorities have granted the JERA-led consortium operatorship for the project, which will be run through a business named Tsugaru Offshore Energy Community created by the three companies.

Also, BP and its consortium partners Tokyo Gas, Marubeni Corporation, Kansai Electric Power, and Marutaka Corporation have been selected to develop a 450 MW offshore wind farm in Japan as part of the same call.

The wind farm will be developed offshore Yuza Town, and is scheduled to start operations in June 2030.

JERA is the largest power generation company in Japan, with a long track record in the operation and maintenance (O&M) of numerous power plants, as well as extensive experience and expertise in offshore wind power generation in Taiwan and Europe.

Going forward, JERA aims to enhance its expertise and strengthen its competitive fundraising capabilities through JERA Nex bp, a top-tier global offshore wind joint venture recently established with BP, which is planned to launch in September 2025.