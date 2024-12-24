BP and Partners Secure Rights for 450MW Offshore Wind Farm in Japan

BP and its consortium partners have been selected to develop a 450 MW offshore wind farm in Japan.

Aside from BP, the consortium partners include Tokyo Gas, Marubeni Corporation, Kansai Electric Power, and Marutaka Corporation.

The 450 MW project will be developed offshore Yuza Town, in Yamagata Prefecture, through a special purpose company established by the partners under the name of Yamagata Yuza Offshore Wind.

The project involves the construction, maintenance and operation of a bottom-fixed offshore wind farm that will feature 30 Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbines, each rated at 15 MW.

The scheduled start of operations for the wind farm is June 2030.

To remind, Japan selected another consortium, led by JERA, as part of the same call for projects to develop a 615 MW offshore wind farm in the Sea of Japan.