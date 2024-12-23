Jan De Nul Nets Export Cables Installation Job for French Floating Wind Farms

Belgium-based offshore installation contractor Jan De Nul, in partnership with Greek cable maker Hellenic Cables, has entered into a framework agreement to supply and install export cables for two 750 MW floating wind farms off the coast of Southern Brittany in France.

The agreement was signed with France's transmission system operator RTE, which is developing an offshore power grid to connect future wind farms.

Jan De Nul will install the cables that transport the renewable energy of France’s first commercial-scale floating wind farms from the offshore substation to shore.

Together with Hellenic Cables from Greece, Jan De Nul is responsible for the design, manufacturing, installation and protection of three high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) 225 kV cable systems, which together span some 150 kilometres.

In addition to transport and installation, the marine contractor will embed the cables in the seabed.

Hellenic Cables will also supply 240km of onshore cables, that will be manufactured in Hellenic Cable’s land cables facility in Thiva, Greece.

Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables will execute these projects under an EPCI (Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation) contract with French Transmission System Operator RTE to be finalized during the period 2025-2026.

“The realization of this project will play a key role in unlocking the potential of floating offshore wind energy in France and shows Jan De Nul Group’s determination to build the energy transition and assist our clients to meet their ambitions,” said Filip Olde Bijvank, Head of Commercial Offshore Cables at Jan De Nul Group.

“We strongly believe framework agreements are the way forward in this industry. In this type of agreement, we work closely with our client to plan and execute the key aspects of cable production, transportation, installation, and protection, ensuring a smooth and timely delivery. In particular, this current frame agreement will result in an EPCI contract to support two floating wind farm developments,” added Wouter Vermeersch, Manager Offshore Cables at Jan De Nul Group.