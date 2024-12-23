Equinor Comes Up Dry Offshore Norway

Equinor and its partners have drilled two wells in the North Sea, both of which were proven dry.

The wildcat wells Kvernbit and Mimung (35/10-14 A and 35/10-14 S) are the first to be drilled in production license 1185, which was awarded in 2023.

Equinor is the operator of the license with 40% stake, with partners Vår Energi, Sval Energi, and Aker BP holding 20% working interest each.

The wells were drilled by the Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible drilling rig.

The 210-built drilling rig is of the GVA 7500 type, built by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering in South Korea. It is capable of working at water depths of 3,000 meters with drilling depth capacity of 10,670 meters.

The primary exploration target for the wells was to prove petroleum in Upper and Middle Jurassic reservoir rocks in the Kvernbit prospect (Viking Group) and the Mimung sør prospect (Brent Group), respectively.

The secondary exploration target was to prove petroleum in the Cook Formation in the Lower Jurassic.