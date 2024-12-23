Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Var Energi Gets Clearance to Drill North Sea Wildcat Well

COSLPioneer rig (Credit: COSL)
COSLPioneer rig (Credit: COSL)

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Vår Energi a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the North Sea.

The permit is for wellbore7/1-3 in production license 1090, operated by Var Energi with 50% working interest, along with partners Aker BP holding 30% and Petoro 20% stakes.

The drilling operation will be conducted with COSL’s COSLPioneer semi-submersible drilling rig, designed to operate in water depths of up 750 meters.

The unit is of GM4000 design, suitable for North Sea, Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.

Station keeping is maintained by an 8 line mooring system or by dynamic position mode maintained by 6 fixed pitch, variable speed thrusters (DP3).

