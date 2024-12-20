Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aker Solutions Inks Maintenance Services Deal with Var Energi for Norwegian Assets

Aker Solutions has signed a sizeable contract to deliver maintenance and modification services for Vår Energi’s Jotun, Balder, and Ringhorne assets in the southern area of the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

The five-year agreement includes an option for Vår Energi to extend the contract by up to three additional two-year periods.

The contract is valued between $44 million and $130 million (NOK 0.5 billion - NOK 1.5 billion).

Aker Solutions has been providing maintenance and modifications services for Vår Energi’s Jotun, Balder, and Ringhorne assets for more than 20 years. The operator is currently Norway’s second-largest exporter of gas and plays a significant role in providing reliable and affordable access to energy to Europe.

"Maintenance and modifications are essential to ensuring the safe and efficient operation of our customers' installations and facilities. We look forward to continuing our good collaboration with Vår Energi to achieve this goal," said Paal Eikeseth, Executive Vice President and head of Life Cycle, Aker Solutions.

The work will be managed from Aker Solutions' office in Stavanger, Norway while fabrication will be carried out at the company's yard in Egersund.

The work under the frame agreement starts January 2025.

