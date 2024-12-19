Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Brunvoll Thrusters for REM Offshore

Image courtesy Skipsteknisk
Image courtesy Skipsteknisk

Brunvoll won another contract with Myklebust Shipyard for the delivery of a comprehensive thruster package, an additional vessel for REM Offshore, the option originally announced in May 2024. Like the previous contract, this agreement also includes an option for a third additional vessel.

Brunvoll’s thruster package consists of two propulsion azimuth thrusters, two retractable azimuth thrusters, and a tunnel thruster. This configuration is the same as the previous vessel announced in May, except that this vessel with be equipped with a slightly larger tunnel thruster. The thruster package does also feature Brunvoll’s Condition Monitoring system, BruCon CMS, for enhanced operational efficiency and decision support.

The vessel named MS REM Ocean is designed by Skipsteknisk share the same platform as the previous vessel, ST-245. Although the previous vessel is an Energy Subsea Construction Vessel (ESCV), will this vessel be equipped for Inspection, Maintenance, and Repair (IMR) within the offshore energy industry.

After commissioning, the vessel will enter operation on a long-term contract with DeepOcean, providing subsea IMR for Equinor.


"We have implemented several measures to enhance the energy efficiency of these vessels," says Kristian Stavset, Head of Projects at REM Offshore AS. "For propulsion, we selected two retractable azimuth thrusters to improve station-keeping efficiency. Additionally, we installed a larger tunnel thruster specifically for this vessel to reduce noise and vibration, ensuring greater comfort and welfare for the crew onboard."  Image courtesy REM Offshore



