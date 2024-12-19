Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aker BP Gets Green Light for Drilling Ops in Norwegian Sea

Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible drilling rig (Credit: Saipem)
Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible drilling rig (Credit: Saipem)

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Aker BP two drilling permits for wildcat wells in the Norwegian Sea.

The permits are for wellbore 6306/6-3 S in production license 886, and 6507/5-13 S in production license 212.

Aker BP operates the license 886, with 60% interest, along its partners ConocoPhillips and Petoro, which hold 20% stake each.

The license consists of a partnership between Aker BP with operating interest of 30%, Equinor with 30%, Harbour Energy 25%, and ORLEN with 15% share.

The drilling operations will be conducted Saipem’s Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible drilling rig, which was extended in September 2024 until the end of 2026.

Scarabeo 8 is designed for harsh environments and capable of operating both in deep water with a dynamic positioning system and in shallow water with a dedicated mooring system.

The drilling rig meets the highest standards of the most stringent regulations and has proven track records in the North Sea, from Western Norway to the Barents Sea.

