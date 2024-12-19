Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shelf Drilling Permanently Retires Jack-Up Rig

Main Pass I jack-up rig (Credit: Shelf Drilling)
Main Pass I jack-up rig (Credit: Shelf Drilling)

Offshore drilling contractor Shelf Drilling has entered into agreement to sell its Main Pass I jack-up rig for $11 million and retire it from drilling operations.

Shelf Drilling said the Main Pass I rig will be permanently retired from drilling operations, with the major drilling equipment and inventory removed for use across the the company's fleet.

The sale is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close by February 2025.

Shelf Drilling has now served notice to terminate the drilling contract that was suspended in respect of the Main Pass I rig in the Middle East earlier this year.

To remind, Saudi Aramco suspended Shelf Drilling’s Main Pass I and Main Pass IV rigs from operations offshore Saudi Arabia in April 2024.

Since, the Saudi oil and gas giant issued two more suspension notices to Shelf Drilling, for its High Island IV and High Island II jack-up rigs.

Middle East Industry News Activity Oil and Gas Jack-up Rig

Related Offshore News

(Credit: TotalEnergies)

Delmar Signs Up Lankhorst for Culzean Floating Wind’s...
Vårgrønn

Aker, Aibel Get FEED Contracts for GreenVolt Floating Wind...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Offshore Wind: The Market Projection Through 2035

Floating Offshore Wind: The Ma

Current News

Full Ramp Up of Tyra II Gas Development Hits Another Delay

Full Ramp Up of Tyra II Gas De

Equinor Gets Power Contract Offer for South Korea’s Floating Wind Farm

Equinor Gets Power Contract Of

Brava Energia to Sell Potiguar Basin’s Gas Infrastructure to PetroReconcavo

Brava Energia to Sell Potiguar

KENC to Outfit Jack-Up Vessel Bound for Work at UK Offshore Wind Farm

KENC to Outfit Jack-Up Vessel

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine