Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Saudi Aramco Suspends Another Shelf Drilling Jack-Up

High Island II jack-up rig (Credit: Shelf Drilling)
High Island II jack-up rig (Credit: Shelf Drilling)

Offshore drilling contractor Shelf Drilling has received a notice of suspension for its High Island II jack-up rig from Saudi Aramco, following the similar notice it received from the same operator for High Island IV in the last month.

The start date of the suspension is expected to be in the coming weeks.

During the suspension period Shelf Drilling will have the right to actively market the rig to other customers and opportunities and to terminate the contract, the company said.

This follows the suspension notice Shelf Drilling received for its High Island IV jack-up rig from Saudi Aramco in the last 30 days, which is said to last for up to one year.

High Island II jack-up rig is of MLT 82-SD-C 270 design, which can operate at maximum water depths of 270 ft, and accommodate 99 people.

It has been under long-term contract with Saudi Aramco, starting from March 2020, and scheduled to last until March 2030.

Aside from the two Shelf Drilling jack-up rigs, Saudi Aramco also issued suspension notice for Borr Drilling’s Arabi II jack-up earlier in the week.

To remind, both Borr Drilling and Shelf Drilling were in the group of six offshore drilling companies that received suspension notices from Saudi Aramco for the shared total of 18 drilling rigs back in April 2024.

Middle East Drilling Industry News Activity Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Velesto Energy)

Velesto’s Drilling Rigs Up for Automatization Overhaul...
(Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Equinor Hires Northern Ocean’s Deepsea Bollsta Rig for Ops...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Second Oil Train for Energean Power FPSO Completes Lift-Off (Video)

Second Oil Train for Energean

Current News

Oil Edges to 2-Week High on Ukraine News

Oil Edges to 2-Week High on Uk

EMGS to Conduct CSEM Survey Offshore India

EMGS to Conduct CSEM Survey Of

Poland to Open New Areas for Offshore Wind Development in Baltic Sea

Poland to Open New Areas for O

Swedish Firm Eyes Multi-Megawatt Wave Energy Farm Off Grenada

Swedish Firm Eyes Multi-Megawa

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine