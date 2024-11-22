Saudi Aramco Suspends Another Shelf Drilling Jack-Up

Offshore drilling contractor Shelf Drilling has received a notice of suspension for its High Island II jack-up rig from Saudi Aramco, following the similar notice it received from the same operator for High Island IV in the last month.

The start date of the suspension is expected to be in the coming weeks.

During the suspension period Shelf Drilling will have the right to actively market the rig to other customers and opportunities and to terminate the contract, the company said.

This follows the suspension notice Shelf Drilling received for its High Island IV jack-up rig from Saudi Aramco in the last 30 days, which is said to last for up to one year.

High Island II jack-up rig is of MLT 82-SD-C 270 design, which can operate at maximum water depths of 270 ft, and accommodate 99 people.

It has been under long-term contract with Saudi Aramco, starting from March 2020, and scheduled to last until March 2030.

Aside from the two Shelf Drilling jack-up rigs, Saudi Aramco also issued suspension notice for Borr Drilling’s Arabi II jack-up earlier in the week.

To remind, both Borr Drilling and Shelf Drilling were in the group of six offshore drilling companies that received suspension notices from Saudi Aramco for the shared total of 18 drilling rigs back in April 2024.