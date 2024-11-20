Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Saudi Aramco Suspends Another Borr Drilling’s Jack-Up

Illustration (Credit: Screenshot/Video by Borr Drilling)
Illustration (Credit: Screenshot/Video by Borr Drilling)

Offshore drilling contractor Borr Drilling has received a notice of temporary suspension for its jack-up rig Arabia II, currently under contract with Saudi Aramco.

The temporary suspension will be for a period of up to 12 months, Borr Drilling said, with the start date for the suspension yet to be confirmed by Sadi Aramco.

The jack-up is operating in Saudi Arabia under a long-term contract with Saudi Aramco, which started in October 2022 and is running until October 2025, with extension options.

Arabia II jack-up rig is of Keppel FELS B Class design, which can operate at operate at 400 ft water depth, and is capable of maximum drilling depth of 30,000 ft.

It is able to accommodate 150 people.

The suspension of the Arabia II jack-up rig by Saudi Aramco follows the suspension of Arabia I rig, back in April 2024. Both rigs were contracted by Saudi Aramco.

Since, the Arabia I has secured a new long-term contract in Brazil.

The contract period is four years firm plus a four years unpriced option. This contract is expected to start in the first quarter of 2025 in cooperation with local partner for Petrobras.

