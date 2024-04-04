Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Borr Drilling’s Arabia I Rig to Suspend Ops

Arabia I (Credit: Screenshot/Video by Borr Drilling)
Arabia I (Credit: Screenshot/Video by Borr Drilling)

Offshore drilling contractor Borr Drilling has received a notice of temporary suspension for its jack-up rig Arabia I, currently under contract with Saudi Aramco.

The temporary suspension for Arabia I rig, currently operating offshore Saudi Arabia, will be for a period of 12 months, according to Borr Drilling, and is expected to start in the second quarter of 2024.

Borr Drilling said it plans to seek alternative engagement for the rig while on suspension.

The rig has been under contract with Saudi Aramco, from October 2022, with the contract ending in October 2025. The contract also includes extension option, according to Borr Drilling's latest fleet status report from February 2024.

Arabai I is the 2020-built Keppel FELS B Class jack-up rig can operate at 400 ft water depth, and is capable of maximum drilling depth of 30,000 ft. It is able to accommodate 150 people.

Middle East Drilling Industry News Activity Oil and Gas Jack-up Rig

Related Offshore News

Noble Integrator jack-up rig (Credit: Noble Corporation)

Norway Greenlights Aker BP’s Exploration Drilling Campaign
(Credit: Velesto)

Petronas Books Three Velesto’s Jack-Up Rigs

Insight

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges of a Lifetime with Hess Bid

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges

Video

4H JENA Engineering: The Data Collectors

4H JENA Engineering: The Data

Current News

NextGeo Taps Frank Koopman as Offshore Wind Strategy Director

NextGeo Taps Frank Koopman as

Borr Drilling’s Arabia I Rig to Suspend Ops

Borr Drilling’s Arabia I Rig t

Scana’s Seasystems Picks Up Multi-Million-Dollar FPSO Contract in Gulf of Mexico

Scana’s Seasystems Picks Up Mu

Argeo Venture to Set Sail to West Africa Under $39M TotalEnergies Deal

Argeo Venture to Set Sail to W

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine