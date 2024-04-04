Borr Drilling’s Arabia I Rig to Suspend Ops

Offshore drilling contractor Borr Drilling has received a notice of temporary suspension for its jack-up rig Arabia I, currently under contract with Saudi Aramco.

The temporary suspension for Arabia I rig, currently operating offshore Saudi Arabia, will be for a period of 12 months, according to Borr Drilling, and is expected to start in the second quarter of 2024.

Borr Drilling said it plans to seek alternative engagement for the rig while on suspension.

The rig has been under contract with Saudi Aramco, from October 2022, with the contract ending in October 2025. The contract also includes extension option, according to Borr Drilling's latest fleet status report from February 2024.

Arabai I is the 2020-built Keppel FELS B Class jack-up rig can operate at 400 ft water depth, and is capable of maximum drilling depth of 30,000 ft. It is able to accommodate 150 people.