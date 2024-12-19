Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Saipem Scoops $900M for Work with Shell Off Nigeria

Bonga FPSO (Credit: Shell)
Bonga FPSO (Credit: Shell)

Saipem, in consortium with KOA Oil & Gas and AVEON Offshore, has been awarded a new offshore contract by Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) for the Bonga North Project.

The project is related to the tieback of wells to the existing Bonga floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) Bonga vessel.

Saipem’s scope of work encompasses the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of risers, flowlines, subsea umbilicals, and associated subsea structures.

Design and fabrication activities will be carried out locally, also involving Nigerian suppliers and subcontractors.

Earlier in December, Shell made a final investment decision (FID) on deepwater Bonga North development, located in OML 118, at water depths exceeding 1,000 meters.

Production at the Bonga FPSO began in 2005, with a capacity to produce 225,000 barrels of oil per day. The project produced its one-billionth barrel of crude oil in 2023.

TechnipFMC will supply its Subsea 2.0 production systems under the contract worth up to $500 million, which covers the design and manufacture of subsea tree systems, manifolds, jumpers, controls, and services.

SNEPCo (55%) operates the Bonga field in partnership with Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria (20%), Nigerian Agip Exploration (12.5%), and TotalEnergies Exploration and Production Nigeria (12.5%), on behalf of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

Subsea Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas FPSOs

Related Offshore News

(Credit: SLB)

SLB OneSubsea to Deliver Production-Boosting Systems for...
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

Delmar Systems to Deliver Moorings for TotalEnergies’...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Offshore Wind: The Market Projection Through 2035

Floating Offshore Wind: The Ma

Current News

OKEA and DNO Exchange Stakes in Mistral and Horatio Prospects Off Norway

OKEA and DNO Exchange Stakes i

Woodside and Chevron Swap Australian Oil and Gas and CCS Assets

Woodside and Chevron Swap Aust

ASN to Supply Equipment for UK CCUS Project

ASN to Supply Equipment for UK

AI & Offshore Energy: The Higher the Stakes, the More Value AI Creates

AI & Offshore Energy: The High

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine