Saipem Scoops $900M for Work with Shell Off Nigeria

Saipem, in consortium with KOA Oil & Gas and AVEON Offshore, has been awarded a new offshore contract by Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) for the Bonga North Project.

The project is related to the tieback of wells to the existing Bonga floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) Bonga vessel.

Saipem’s scope of work encompasses the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of risers, flowlines, subsea umbilicals, and associated subsea structures.

Design and fabrication activities will be carried out locally, also involving Nigerian suppliers and subcontractors.

Earlier in December, Shell made a final investment decision (FID) on deepwater Bonga North development, located in OML 118, at water depths exceeding 1,000 meters.

Production at the Bonga FPSO began in 2005, with a capacity to produce 225,000 barrels of oil per day. The project produced its one-billionth barrel of crude oil in 2023.

TechnipFMC will supply its Subsea 2.0 production systems under the contract worth up to $500 million, which covers the design and manufacture of subsea tree systems, manifolds, jumpers, controls, and services.

SNEPCo (55%) operates the Bonga field in partnership with Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria (20%), Nigerian Agip Exploration (12.5%), and TotalEnergies Exploration and Production Nigeria (12.5%), on behalf of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).