ASN to Supply Equipment for UK CCUS Project

Source: ASN
Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) has received a notice to proceed from Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), a joint venture between BP, Equinor and TotalEnergies, for the previously announced contract to supply and install a standalone DC/FO submarine cable infrastructure at Teesside (UK).

The DC/FO infrastructure will connect the onshore CO2 gathering network to subsea CO2 injection sites located approximately 145km from shore, enabling the delivery of power and communication to subsea control systems. The technology allows for future extensions, using the initially installed cable to connect additional manifolds as the volume of CO2 to be stored increases.

ASN says the DC/FO system to be deployed for the NEP project is based on standard products, reducing project risks, costs and lead time. It delivers stable and substantial control power over long distances and to several sites along a single, shunt fault-resilient, standardized lean cross-section cable, together with communication. As such, the DC/FO infrastructure will power and connect the world’s first integrated all-electric subsea control system.

The notice follows the successful commissioning and start-up of other DC/FO systems delivered by ASN since 2023.

Subsea Industry News Subsea Cables CCUS

