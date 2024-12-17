Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TenneT Completes Onshore Works to Link Three Dutch Offshore Wind Farms to Grid

(Credit: TenneT)
(Credit: TenneT)

TenneT has completed the onshore work scope required to connect three offshore wind farms to the Dutch grid -  Hollandse Kust (noord), (west Alpha) and (west Beta).

The project has been completed four years after the first underground drilling from the Westerhout estate in Beverwijk.

The electricity cables have been installed at an average depth of 30 meters from sixteen work sites in Heemskerk, Beverwijk and Velsen.

As part of the work, the transformer station on Zeestraat in Wijk aan Zee has also been built where the export cables will be connected.

“In 2025, we will install the superstructure of the offshore socket on the base that is already 53 kilometers off the coast of Egmond aan Zee. We will then test the cable connection and the various systems,” said project director Jaap Nijland on behalf of TenneT.

The third and final connection will be ready at the end of 2025, after which operator RWE will be able to connect the Oranjewind wind farm to the national high-voltage grid.

