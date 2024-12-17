Petrobras Hires Constellation’s Drillship for Work Offshore Brazil

Offshore drilling contractor Constellation has secured a contract with Petrobras for its ultra-deepwater drillship Amaralina Star, which will operate offshore Brazil, covering remote areas of frontier exploration, such as the Equatorial Margin and Pelotas Basin.

The value of the agreement is approximately $528 million, which includes around $39 million mobilization fee and additional integrated services requested by Petrobras.

The Amaralina Star will operate under the new contract for a firm period of three years, starting in the first quarter of 2026, with an option for contract extension up to an additional 315 days, subject to mutual agreement.

The sixth generation DP drillship, operating under Constellation since 2012, was designed to operate in water depths of up to 10.000 feet (approximately 3.048 meters) and has a drilling capacity of up to 40.000 feet (approximately 12.192 meters), both typically of the Brazilian pre-salt.

The Amaralina Star is currently working for Petrobras in Roncador field and will complete its term in the fourth quarter of 2025. Afterwards, it will undergo preparations for the new contract with adequacies, hull cleaning and class inspections of the vessel.

"We are glad to announce this new contract, which not only fortifies our well-established and successful long-standing partnership with Petrobras, but also reinforces an incredible year for Constellation.

“As Brazil takes center stage in the offshore drilling industry, supporting Petrobras on its frontier exploration projects is a recognition of the incredible services Constellation has been consistently delivering across the fleet ", said Rodrigo Ribeiro, CEO of Constellation.