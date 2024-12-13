Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aker BP Bites Dust Offshore Norway

Deepsea Nordkapp drilling rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
Deepsea Nordkapp drilling rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Aker BP and its partners have drilled a wildcat well in the northern part of the North Sea, which proved to be dry.

The well 34/6-7 S was drilled with Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Nordkapp semi-submersible rig, about 40 kilometres north of the Visund field.

This was the first exploration well in production license 932, which was awarded in 2018 (Awards in Predefined Areas - APA).

Aker BP is the operator of the license, with 40% share, with partners Equinor and Vår Energi, holding 40% and 20% share, respectively.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in Lower Jurassic reservoir rocks in the Cook Formation.

Wildcat well 34/6-7 S encountered the Cook Formation in a total of around 117 meters of reservoir rocks, 90 metres of which were sandstone with moderate to good reservoir quality.

Well 34/6-7 S was drilled to a vertical depth of 4472 meters below sea level and was terminated in the Burton Formation in the Lower Jurassic.

Water depth at the site is 403 meters. The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Serica Energy)

Serica Energy Boosts North Sea Assets with Parkmead E&P...
(Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Northern Ocean Secures Work for Deepsea Bollsta Rig Ahead...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with OW Export Cable Repair in Irish sea

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with

Current News

Sweden: New Offshore Wind not Commercially Viable

Sweden: New Offshore Wind not

Technip FMC, Saipem Good to Go for UK’s CCS Projects Work

Technip FMC, Saipem Good to Go

Australian Operator Retains EnerMech’s Crane Maintenance Services

Australian Operator Retains En

Nexif Ratch Energy’s 500MW Offshore Wind Farm in Philippines Gets Gov Backing

Nexif Ratch Energy’s 500MW Off

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine