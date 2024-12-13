Aker BP Bites Dust Offshore Norway

Aker BP and its partners have drilled a wildcat well in the northern part of the North Sea, which proved to be dry.

The well 34/6-7 S was drilled with Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Nordkapp semi-submersible rig, about 40 kilometres north of the Visund field.

This was the first exploration well in production license 932, which was awarded in 2018 (Awards in Predefined Areas - APA).

Aker BP is the operator of the license, with 40% share, with partners Equinor and Vår Energi, holding 40% and 20% share, respectively.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in Lower Jurassic reservoir rocks in the Cook Formation.

Wildcat well 34/6-7 S encountered the Cook Formation in a total of around 117 meters of reservoir rocks, 90 metres of which were sandstone with moderate to good reservoir quality.

Well 34/6-7 S was drilled to a vertical depth of 4472 meters below sea level and was terminated in the Burton Formation in the Lower Jurassic.

Water depth at the site is 403 meters. The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.