Vestas Signs Turbine Supply Deal for 1.1GW Scottish Offshore Wind Farm

Vestas has secured a firm and unconditional order for the 1.1 GW Inch Cape offshore wind project in Scotland from Inch Cape Offshore Limited, an equal joint venture between ESB and Red Rock Renewables.

The agreement is for the supply, installation, and commissioning of 72 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 10-year service agreement followed by an operational support agreement.

"Inch Cape will have a significant impact on UK’s sustainable energy future, and we are grateful to stand at the forefront of this transition.

“Together with our partners, we are making significant strides towards the UK government’s commitment to quadruple offshore wind by 2030, as a cornerstone of its goal to fully decarbonize electricity by 2030,” said Nils de Baar, President Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

“Securing the full notice to proceed on the agreement is a great milestone for the project. The 72 V236-15.0 MW turbines are the latest state-of-the-art turbines from Vestas and will generate more than 5TWh of renewable electricity each year, making an important contribution to the UK’s energy security and representing a valuable reduction in carbon emissions,” added John Hill, Inch Cape Project Director.

The Inch Cape project offshore site is in the Scottish North Sea, 15 kilometers off the Angus coast, with the turbine installation harbor being based in the Port of Dundee.

According to the current state of planning, wind turbine installation is scheduled to begin in 2026, and the wind farm is expected to be fully operational in 2027.

In September, Inch Cape Offshore Limited signed a long-term route-to-market power purchase agreement (PPA) with SSE Energy Markets.

SSE Energy Markets agreed to offtake 50% of the wind farm’s electricity output and associated environmental benefits for a period of at least 15 years.