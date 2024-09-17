Inch Cape Agrees 15-Year PPA with SSE Energy for 1.1GW Offshore Wind Farm

Inch Cape Offshore Limited, developer of the Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm, has signed a long-term route-to-market power purchase agreement (PPA) with SSE Energy Markets.

SSE Energy Markets will offtake 50% of the wind farm’s electricity output and associated environmental benefits for a period of at least 15 years.

The agreement provides Inch Cape with a reliable route to market for its clean electricity from early generation, with full commercial operation expected in 2027.

The wind farm will comprise 72 turbines sited in the North Sea off the Angus coast in Scotland, with a total installed capacity of 1080 MW.

Vestas will deliver the 72 V236-15.0 MW turbines, under the agreement with Inch Cape Offshore Limited signed in 2022, which also includes a 15-year Operations and Maintenance (O&M) contract.

Danish firm Cadeler has been hired for the installation of the turbines, which will be done with one of the newbuild M-class wind turbine installation vessels.

The project is fully backed by UK government contracts for difference (CfD) and was one of the winning projects in the most recent allocation round.

Construction of the project’s onshore substation is well underway in Cockenzie, East Lothian with the offshore substation jacket and platform being fabricated at the Smulders’ yard in Wallsend, North East England.

The project’s financial close is set for later this year, according to Inch Cape Offshore Limited.

Inch Cape Offshore Wind Limited is a 50/50 equal joint venture between ESB and Red Rock Renewables.