Vestas to Deliver 15MW Wind Turbines for 1.1 GW Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm in Scotland

September 28, 2022

Credit: Vestas (File image)
Credit: Vestas (File image)

Inch Cape Offshore Limited, a joint venture between Red Rock Power Limited and ESB, has appointed Vestas as the preferred wind turbine supplier for the 1.1 GW Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm in Scotland. 

The project, located 15 km off the Angus Coast on the East of Scotland, will feature 72 V236-15.0 MW turbines. The agreement also includes a 15-year Operations and Maintenance (O&M) contract.

Inch Cape Offshore Limited secured a Contract for Difference in the UK’s fourth CfD allocation round, which concluded on July 7, 2022, and recently announced the Renewables Hub at the Port of Dundee as its intended pre-assembly site and the Port of Montrose as the project’s O&M base.

If and when the agreement with Inch Cape becomes a firm order for Vestas, Vestas said it would disclose the order in a company announcement.

