Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrovietnam, Petronas Extend PSC for Offshore Block

(Credit: Petrovietnam)
(Credit: Petrovietnam)

Vietnam's state oil firm Petrovietnam and Malaysia's Petronas signed a deal to extend their long-standing Production Sharing Contract for an offshore oil block that overlaps a maritime boundary between the two countries, Petrovietnam said on Wednesday.

The contract for the Block PM3 CAA will be extended by 20 years from 2028, Petrovietnam said in a statement.

The two companies first signed the contract more than three decades ago, and have since produced more than 250 million barrels of oil and 1.6 trillion cubic feet of gas, according to the statement.

Late last month, Petrovietnam's gas arm, Petrovietnam Gas, said it and Petronas were assessing the possibility of signing long-term contracts to buy liquefied natural gas from the Malaysian state energy firm.


(Reuters - Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by John Mair)

Industry News Activity Production Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© Zerophoto / Adobe Stock

Eni to Continue with Gas Production in Venezuela
Norve jack-up rig (Credit: Borr Drilling)

Borr Drilling Bags Three New Assignments for its Jack-Up...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Equinor Brings Norway’s Northernmost Field On Stream (Video)

Equinor Brings Norway’s Northe

Current News

Trelleborg Launches Advanced Sealing System for Offshore Wind Foundations

Trelleborg Launches Advanced S

Petrovietnam, Petronas Extend PSC for Offshore Block

Petrovietnam, Petronas Extend

OEG Unveils Geometry Assurance Software for Ships and Subsea Vessels

OEG Unveils Geometry Assurance

Fugro, Spoor Join Forces for AI Bird Monitoring for Offshore Wind Farms

Fugro, Spoor Join Forces for A

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine