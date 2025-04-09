Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Trelleborg Launches Advanced Sealing System for Offshore Wind Foundations

(Credit: Trelleborg)
(Credit: Trelleborg)

Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure has launched advanced sealing system, IRIS, for Airtight Platforms (ATP), which has the potential to improve offshore wind foundation designs.

The new seal eliminates the need for welded steel landing rings traditionally used in monopiles (MPs) and transition pieces (TPs), providing an effective solution to lower Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) for offshore wind projects, a crucial metric for developers seeking to maximize their return on investment.

Key advantages of the IRIS include significant reductions in costs associated with primary steel, welding, and engineering, alongside lower maintenance, and operational expenses. Its streamlined design also advances ease of installation, saving both time and resources.

A render of Trelleborg's IRIS system (Credit: Trelleborg)

“At Trelleborg, we recognize the challenges facing the offshore wind industry and are committed to driving its sustainable, long-term growth in every aspect while ensuring economic viability. Our new product exemplifies this commitment, providing a long-lasting and reliable solution without compromising on performance,” said Richard Hepworth, Business Unit President at Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure

Technology Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: We4Ce)

Dutch Firm Designs Blades for TouchWind’s Innovative...
Offshore Floating Green Data Center (Credit: NYK Line)

NYK, Partners to Develop Renewable Energy-Powered Floating...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Equinor Brings Norway’s Northernmost Field On Stream (Video)

Equinor Brings Norway’s Northe

Current News

Trelleborg Launches Advanced Sealing System for Offshore Wind Foundations

Trelleborg Launches Advanced S

Petrovietnam, Petronas Extend PSC for Offshore Block

Petrovietnam, Petronas Extend

OEG Unveils Geometry Assurance Software for Ships and Subsea Vessels

OEG Unveils Geometry Assurance

Fugro, Spoor Join Forces for AI Bird Monitoring for Offshore Wind Farms

Fugro, Spoor Join Forces for A

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine