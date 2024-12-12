SLB OneSubsea to Deliver Production-Boosting Systems for Petrobras' Búzios Field

Global energy technology company SLB, through its OneSubsea joint venture, has secured a contract with Petrobras for the delivery of two subsea raw seawater injection (RWI) systems to increase production at the Búzios field, offshore Brazil.

Under the contract, SLB OneSubsea will provide two complete subsea RWI systems to support Petrobras’ floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels P-74 and P-75, and they will each consist of a subsea seawater injection pump, umbilical system and topside variable speed drive.

The subsea RWI systems will help to increase the production of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, which are currently bottlenecked in their water injection capacities.

Once operational, the RWI systems will reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per barrel of oil as they are a more efficient means of reservoir pressurization to increase recovery when compared with the conventional alternative of topside injection systems.

“As deepwater basins mature, we see more and more secondary recovery opportunities emerging. Subsea raw seawater injection is a well-proven application with a strong business case that we think should become mainstream.

“By placing the system directly on the seabed, we free up space and reduce fuel needs for the FPSOs as well as lessen the power needs for the injection systems. It’s a win-win for Petrobras, and one that we are very excited about,” said Mads Hjelmeland, CEO of SLB OneSubsea