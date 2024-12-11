SLB Secures Integrated Services Deal for All of Petrobras’ Brazil Offshore Fields

Following a competitive tender process, energy technology company SLB has secured a new contract with Petrobras for providing integrated services across all of its offshore fields in Brazil.

SLB will oversee the construction of more than 100 deepwater wells, utilizing advanced drilling, cementing and drilling fluids technologies on up to nine ultra-deepwater rigs.

The services will primarily be provided in the Campos, Santos, and Espírito Santo Basins, along with other Petrobras-operated fields, including exploratory wells.

Operations in the Equatorial Margin are also planned, pending exploration license approval within the three-year contract period commencing April 2025.

“This contract builds on our existing work with Petrobras across its offshore basins and introduces new technologies that enhance both operational and environmental efficiency,” said Wallace Pescarini, president of the Offshore Atlantic basin at SLB.

Technologies to be deployed under the contract include transition technologies such as SLB’s Ora intelligent wireline formation testing platform and SpectraSphere fluid mapping-while-drilling service.

The Ora platform provides real-time reservoir characterization, while SpectraSphere is used for pressure measurements, downhole fluid analysis, and sample acquisition during drilling operations.

"This investment of approximately $800 million will allow us to intensify our activities in several basins, revitalizing already productive fields and exploring new areas, with new technologies, with a focus on making our operations even safer and more efficient,” added Wllisses Menezes Afonso, Executive Manager of Wells at Petrobras.