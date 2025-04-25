Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Brava Energia Appoints Offshore Operations Director

Brazilian oil and gas firm Brava Energia has appointed Carlos José do Nascimento to the position of Offshore Operations Officer.

Travassos holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering and a postgraduate degree in Business Management in Oil and Gas and Renewable Energy.

Throughout his career at Petrobras, Travassos held several leadership positions, including Executive Director of Engineering, Technology and Innovation, Executive Manager of Deepwater Operations, and Executive Manager of Surface Systems, Refining, Gas, and Energy.

Among his key contributions are the management of exploration and production projects, including pre-salt production systems, the management of refinery projects, as well as logistics and natural gas infrastructure, and leadership in the development and operation of deepwater fields in the Campos and Espírito Santo Basins.

During his tenure as Offshore Operations Officer, Mastrangelo’s experience in Exploration and Production development projects, particularly involving floating production units (FPSOs), was instrumental in enabling Brava to become the first independent oil and gas company in the country to develop a deepwater production system from its initial phase.

“Brava extends its gratitude to. Mastrangelo for his dedication and significant contributions to the company and wishes him continued success in his professional journey,” the company said.

