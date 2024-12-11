Ocean Winds Hires Norwegian Firm for Moray Offshore Wind O&M Job

Ocean Winds, a joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE, has appointed Føn Energy Services to provide a fully integrated Balance of Plant (BoP) operations and maintenance (O&M) service program for the Moray West and Moray East offshore wind farms in Scotland.

Føn Energy Services’ integrated BoP O&M offering covers inspection and corrective maintenance, including management of the teams, vessels, planning, logistics, engineering, procurement and project management.

The Norwegian company will synergize the delivery of vessels, survey equipment and personnel to carry out above water and subsea inspections on all wind turbines and substation foundations as well as subsea cables, optimized both across the two wind farms and the work scope.

The contract is valid for three years with the option to extend for up to two years.

Moray East and Moray West offshore wind farms have a combined capacity of 1.8 GW and 160 fixed-bottom wind turbines.

“We have proposed an innovative and cost-effective O&M concept which optimises both cost and risk for the customer, while providing us with sufficient autonomy to plan and execute all operations and maintenance work in a predictable and controlled manner. It has been a pleasure to co-operate with an experienced and forward-thinking partner like Ocean Winds,” said Nikolaj Højberg Stald, CCO at Føn Energy Services.