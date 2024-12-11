Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ocean Winds Hires Norwegian Firm for Moray Offshore Wind O&M Job

(Credit: Ocean Winds)
(Credit: Ocean Winds)

Ocean Winds, a joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE, has appointed Føn Energy Services to provide a fully integrated Balance of Plant (BoP) operations and maintenance (O&M) service program for the Moray West and Moray East offshore wind farms in Scotland.

Føn Energy Services’ integrated BoP O&M offering covers inspection and corrective maintenance, including management of the teams, vessels, planning, logistics, engineering, procurement and project management.

The Norwegian company will synergize the delivery of vessels, survey equipment and personnel to carry out above water and subsea inspections on all wind turbines and substation foundations as well as subsea cables, optimized both across the two wind farms and the work scope.

The contract is valid for three years with the option to extend for up to two years.

Moray East and Moray West offshore wind farms have a combined capacity of 1.8 GW and 160 fixed-bottom wind turbines.

“We have proposed an innovative and cost-effective O&M concept which optimises both cost and risk for the customer, while providing us with sufficient autonomy to plan and execute all operations and maintenance work in a predictable and controlled manner. It has been a pleasure to co-operate with an experienced and forward-thinking partner like Ocean Winds,” said Nikolaj Højberg Stald, CCO at Føn Energy Services.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: RWE)

RWE Receives Construction Permits for Polish Offshore Wind...
VARD 4 22 CSOV design (Credit: Vard)

Lloyd’s Register Clears Vard’s Two Methanol-Ready Offshore...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with OW Export Cable Repair in Irish sea

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with

Current News

SLB Secures Integrated Services Deal for All of Petrobras’ Brazil Offshore Fields

SLB Secures Integrated Service

All Bidders Pre-Qualify for Colombia’s First Offshore Wind Tender

All Bidders Pre-Qualify for Co

Ocean Winds Hires Norwegian Firm for Moray Offshore Wind O&M Job

Ocean Winds Hires Norwegian Fi

Delmar Systems to Deliver Moorings for TotalEnergies’ Culzean Floating Wind Pilot

Delmar Systems to Deliver Moor

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine