Final Turbine Stands Tall at Moray West Offshore Wind Farm

Ocean Winds, a joint venture between Engie and EDP Renewables, has installed the 60th and final offshore wind turbine at its Moray West offshore wind project in northern Scotland.

The turbines are Siemens Gamesa SG 14-222 DD type, each capable of generating 14.7 MW output, applying the Power Boost feature.

The 882 MW wind farm is nearing the end of the construction phase and will become fully operational during 2025 in line with the originally projected commercial operations date.

When Moray West comes online, Ocean Winds will be the largest offshore wind operator in Scotland.

The pre-assembly activity of the 60 turbines has been managed by Siemens Gamesa, Siemens Energy’s wind business, who also manufactured all the 180 blades for the project at their facility in Hull, UK.

The Hull site has recruited more than 600 people in the last 12 months, and now employs around 1,300 people.

Siemens Gamesa has been marshalling all turbine components at Port of Nigg from where the Cadeler heavy lift vessel Wind Orca undertook the installation.

Following installation of all primary project components across foundations, the offshore and onshore substations, array and export cables and now the wind turbines – the project continues its commissioning and testing phase before full acceptance of the project in 2025.

“What a journey– and what a result! Subsea surveys, boulder clearance, bomb disposal, scour protection, monopiles, vibro-hammers, transition pieces, cables, onshore and offshore substations - and finally, the deployment of the world’s largest capacity offshore wind turbine to date.

“Moray West really has ‘set the bar high’ in terms of both technological innovation, and rock-solid project execution. More important than ever, the project has been delivered on time, on budget, and with the highest level of quality,” said Pete Geddes, Project Director of Moray West.