Delmar Systems to Deliver Moorings for TotalEnergies’ Culzean Floating Wind Pilot

Delmar Systems has been selected to deliver mooring scope for TotalEnergies’ Culzean floating wind pilot project, which will supply renewable electricity to an offshore oil and gas platform in the North Sea.

Delmar Systems was hired by Archer Wind, which secured a contract from TotalEnergies in August 2024 for the delivery of floating wind foundation for the project.

The 3 MW floating wind turbine will be located 2 km west of the Culzean platform, 220 km off the eastern coast of Scotland. This turbine, expected to be fully operational by end 2025, will supply around 20% of Culzean’s power requirement, thereby reducing its GHG emissions.

Delmar Systems will provide the complete mooring systems for the floating wind turbine, which will moor the modular, light semi-submersible floater hull designed by Ocergy to the seabed.

Archer Wind, is collaborating with TotalEnergies and progressing with detailed engineering, fabrication, and assembly.

“We are honored to be part of this pioneering project with TotalEnergies and Archer Wind. Our involvement in the Culzean floating wind pilot project underscores our commitment to supporting the advancement of floating wind technology and enhancing the integration of renewable energy sources,” said Leopoldo Bello, CCO at Delmar Systems.

The Culzean Floating Wind Pilot Project, selected in Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil & Gas (INTOG) leasing round, aims to demonstrate the viability of hybrid power generation on offshore facilities and test a promising floater design for future floating offshore wind projects.