Archer to Support TotalEnergies' Culzean Floating Wind Project

Archer Wind, Archer’s floating offshore wind solutions provider, has been awarded its first contract by TotalEnergies for delivery of the floating wind foundation for the Culzean Wind Pilot.

The Culzean Wind Pilot will be connected to the Culzean platform, an offshore oil and gas facility 230 kilometers off the East coast of Scotland and will provide renewable electricity to supplement the existing power generation from gas turbines.  

Installation of the project will take place in late 2025, and Archer Wind said it is already progressing with detailed engineering and engaging key fabrication and assembly subcontractors to ensure timely execution of the project.

Wolfgang Wandl, CEO of Archer Wind, said, "We are honored to collaborate with TotalEnergies on this pilot project and combine our project execution expertise with Ocergy's next generation floating foundation design. We are set to advance the standards in the floating wind industry and reduce the levelized cost of energy with one of the most promising floater designs in the market.

"This contract underscores Archer’s development of renewable energy services with our customers and highlights the company's capacity in floating offshore wind solutions.”

