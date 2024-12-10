Harbour Energy Confirms Gas Discovery in Norwegian Sea

Harbour Energy has proven gas discovery in an appraisal well in the Norwegian Sea, drilled with Transocean Norge semi-submersible drilling rig.

The gas has been proven in an appraisal well 6507/4-5 S, in license 211 CS, located 270 kilometers north of Kristiansund.

The preliminary estimate of the size of the discovery in the Lange Formation (Sabina) is between 2.7 and 6.2 million standard cubic metres (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalent. This corresponds to about 17-39 million barrels of oil equivalent.

In the Lysing Formation (Adriana), the well confirms the size of the discovery at 4-7 million Sm3 of recoverable oil equivalent, which corresponds to around 28-43 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The well was drilled by the Transocean’s Transocean Norge semi-submersible rig.

Harbour Energy is the operator of production licence 211 CS, following the acquisition of Wintershall Dea’s oil and gas portfolio, with 38.8% working interest, while Petoro (35%), Aker BP (15%) and Orlen (11.2%) are the other licensees.

The licensees are considering tying the discoveries back to existing infrastructure in the area.