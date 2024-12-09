Iberdrola Gets Portugese Nod for Wind Farm Start

Iberdrola has received a production license from the Portuguese Directorate-General for Energy and Geology of Portugal (DGEG), taking another step towards the construction of the largest wind farm in Portugal.

Located in the districts of Vila Real and Braga, in northern Portugal, with a total investment of around €350 million, this project reinforces Iberdrola's commitment to environmental goals, being the first to combine wind and hydro energy. This implies sharing of the connection point and the evacuation line of electricity produced, which will include an expansion of the substation, already foreseen in the initial design of the project.

With an installed capacity of 274 MW and a production capacity of 601 GWh per year, equivalent to the consumption of 128,000 homes, the infrastructure will be integrated into the Tâmega Electroproduction System (SET). Taking advantage of the existing connection point in Ribeira de Pena, the project will sign a long-term supply contract, also known as PPA – Power Purchase Agreement.

The project, formed by the Tâmega Norte and Tâmega Sul wind farms, is part of the agreement signed with the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, managed by Norges Bank Investment Management. The incorporation of wind energy into the SET will increase the contribution of clean, competitive and low-cost energy to the Portuguese electricity system, ensuring the supply of the maximum amount of green energy, originally authorized for each project, for as long as possible.

The reduction in CO2 emissions comes not only from the production of 100% green energy but also from the construction of the project, which, by sharing its location with the SET, significantly reduces the environmental impact by using existent infrastructures, roads and facilities.

In addition, at peak times, the creation of around 700 jobs (in the areas of civil engineering, turbine assembly, substations and transmission lines), will strengthen the country's energy independence, representing a significant contribution to achieving the goals of the National Energy and Climate Plan.

Alejandra Reyna, Managing Director of Iberdrola Renewables Portugal: "We have taken an important step towards starting the construction of the largest wind farm, and the first hybridisation project to combine wind and hydro energy, in Portugal. This project is further evidence of Iberdrola's commitment to promoting the energy transition in Portugal, where it has already invested more than 2 billion euros in renewable energies over the last 20 years. The commitment to electrification, through renewable energies and the focus on innovation show our commitment to building a sustainable, reliable and affordable future."

Advanced technology and local economic impact

The wind project has been awarded to Vestas and will include the installation of 38 state-of-the-art wind turbines, the Vestas Enventus V172, with a unit capacity of 7.2 MW and a cube height of 114 metres.

The alternation between both technologies will significantly reduce the dependence on intermittent environmental conditions and the limitation that comes from the lack of resources such as wind, promoting greater stability in the production of renewable energy and optimization of infrastructure.

As in all of Iberdrola's renewable energy projects in Portugal, the focus on local suppliers will be central: companies such as CJR and Conduril-Socorpena will also be involved in the development of the basic infrastructure, while Painhas and Proef will contribute to the construction of the substation and power lines, which will come into action as early as 2025.



Innovative environmental measures

Preservation of the ecosystem is a highly important component in the construction of this type of project. Iberdrola will implement continuous monitoring of ecological systems during construction, including birdlife, flora, habitats and archaeology, with a view to mitigating possible impacts, identifying new minimizing solutions and deepening knowledge of local biodiversity.

Tâmega Power Plant System

The Tâmega Power Plant is one of the largest hydroelectric projects in Europe in the last 25 years. With a total investment of more than 1,500 million euros, it consists of three plants: the Alto Tâmega Hydroelectric Power Plant, with an installed capacity of 160 MW, the Gouvães Pumped Storage Plant (880 MW) and the Daivões Power Plant (118 MW), the latter two in operation since 2022.

The three plants add up to an installed capacity of 1,158 MW, which represents an increase of 6% in the total installed electrical power in the country. Thus, the complex has the capacity to produce up to 1,766 GWh per year, enough to meet the energy needs of neighboring municipalities, as well as the cities of Braga and Guimarães (440 thousand homes). In addition, this renewable infrastructure has a storage capacity of 40 million kWh, equivalent to the energy consumed by 11 million people 24 hours a day in their homes.

The SET makes it possible to eliminate the emission of 1.2 million tons of CO2 annually, the equivalent of removing approximately 260 thousand combustion cars from the roads per year. It also allows diversifying production sources, avoiding the import of more than 160 thousand tons of oil per year. The positive impact on the region makes it possible to foster economic activity and employment through the creation of up to 3,500 direct jobs and 10,000 indirect jobs throughout its construction, 20% of which come from neighboring municipalities through more than 100 suppliers, 75 of them Portuguese.