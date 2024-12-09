Israeli Firm Launches Middle East’s First Grid-Connected Wave Energy Plant

Eco Wave Power has officially switched on wave energy power plant, developed in collaboration with EDF Renewables IL, at Tel Aviv’s Port of Jaffa.

The EWP-EDF One project has 100 kW installed capacity and is comprised of 10 wave energy floaters.

It was officially launched by Israel’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Eli Cohen, the Minister of Environmental Protection, Idit Silman, and the Mayor of Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Ron Huldai.

The Israeli National Electric Company (IEC) is the purchaser of all the clean energy produced by the project, which the only wave power plant in Middle East.

The innovative Eco Wave Power floaters move up and down with the movement of the waves and create pressure that drives the hydro-motor and generator. The technology also provides smart automation system that controls the power station's storm-protection mechanism and stable transmission of clean electricity to the grid.

"The State of Israel is a global leader in innovation and technology. The facility we inaugurated today, which generates electricity using sea waves, was advanced with the support of the Chief Scientist at the Ministry of Energy and is the first of its kind in Israel.

“This is another step we are taking to increase energy production from renewable sources, reduce air pollution for the benefit of Israeli citizens' health, and enhance the country's energy security. We will continue to invest in groundbreaking innovation,” said Eli Cohen, Israel’s Minister for Energy and Infrastructure.

In the coming months Eco Wave Power plans to launch its next three projects, at AltaSea’s premises in the Port of Los Angeles (in collaboration with Shell MRE), on the East Coast of Taiwan (in collaboration with Lian Tat Company and I-Ke International Ocean Energy), and its first MW-scale project in Porto, Portugal.