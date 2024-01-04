Eco Wave Power Feeds Clean Electricity to Israeli Grid

Eco Wave Power has started distributing clean electricity from its EWP-EDF One project in the Port of Jaffa to the Israeli national electrical grid.

The EWP-EDF One project has 100kW installed capacity and is comprised of 10 wave energy floaters.

In August 2023, the power station was officially connected to the Israeli national electrical grid, marking the first time in the history of Israel, that electricity produced by the power of the waves is sent to the national electrical grid of the country.

Currently, the Eco Wave Power engineering team is performing calibration of the automation system of the power plant and is testing the durability and operation of the equipment.

During a recent storm, the Eco Wave Power engineering team tested the operation of the power station, in waves up to 3.5 meters. There was no damage that occurred to any of the floater’s mechanisms during the storm, proving the technology’s durability, the company said.

In addition, during the first set of tests, the power station was able to reach peak energy of around 32.4kW that was sent to the grid, and stable average energy output of around 10kW per hour.

“These results are encouraging for the first phase of testing, and we are expecting to see a significant increase in production by the end of the testing phase,” Eco Wave Power’s engineering team said.